Lagos PDP congratulates JANDOR on his 47th birthday

The Lagos State chapter of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) warmly congratulates our Governorship Candidate in the 2023 General Elections, Dr. Abdul-Azeez Olajide Adediran, fondly known as JANDOR, as he marks his birthday today, Monday, November 25, 2024. In a statement issued on Monday, the party’s Publicity Secretary, Alh. Hakeem Amode, praised Adediran for his leadership and dedication to democracy.

We join countless well-wishers in celebrating this special day with you, appreciating the grace of God that has blessed you with strength, health, and unyielding determination. As a party, we take immense pride in your unwavering commitment to democracy and the ideals of good governance. Your exceptional resilience and leadership during the last elections proved that power indeed resides with the people, even in the face of challenges.

Though the ultimate electoral victory eluded us, we consider your efforts a triumph. We are confident that the seeds you have planted in Lagos State’s democratic landscape will bear fruit, and history will remember you as a catalyst for positive change. Your birthday reminds us of the remarkable qualities you embody—an inspiring reformer, a unifier, a philanthropist, and a visionary leader. You remain a symbol of hope and a beacon of progress, with a clear plan to transform Lagos into a thriving, modern metropolis worthy of its vast resources and potential.

On this special occasion, we pray for God’s continued guidance, wisdom, and strength upon you. May your aspirations to serve and uplift Lagos State come to fruition, bringing your dreams of a better future for all to reality.

Once again, Happy Birthday, Sir, and Congratulations!