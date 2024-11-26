Port Harcourt Refinery commences crude oil processing

The Port Harcourt Refining Company (PHRC) Ltd in Rivers State has commenced crude oil processing. This is according to the Chief Corporate Communications Officer of the Nigerian National Petroluem Company Limited (NNPCL) Femi Soneye. “Today marks a monumental achievement for Nigeria as the Port Harcourt Refinery officially commences crude oil processing. This groundbreaking milestone signifies a new era of energy independence and economic growth for our nation,” Soneye said on Tuesday.

“Hearty congratulations to President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, the NNPC Board, and the exceptional leadership of GCEO Mele Kyari for their unwavering commitment to this transformative project. Together, we are reshaping Nigeria’s energy future!” Soneye said truck loading will also commence on Tuesday (today), adding that the NNPCL is “working tirelessly to bring the Warri Refinery back online soon”.

Tuesday’s move ends a series of failed deadlines for the commencement of production at the refinery in Nigeria’s oil-rich Rivers State. Upon his assumption of office in August 2023, the Minister of State for Petroleum Resources (Oil) Heineken Lokpobiri said the Port Harcourt refinery would begin production in September before it was pushed forward to December of that year. In March of the following year, the Group Managing Director of NNPCL Mele Kyari said the refinery would begin production in April.

“We are focused on delivering this rehabilitation project, our two other refineries, and all other investments towards revamping the nation’s refining capacity,” Kyari said in August when he inspected the rehabilitation work at the Port Harcourt Refining Company (PHRC) Ltd. “We are hopeful that in 2024, this country will be a net exporter of petroleum products,” he said.