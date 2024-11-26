Tinubu celebrates Port Harcourt Refinery revival, directs NNPCL on reactivation of others

President Bola Tinubu has extended his heartfelt congratulations to the Nigeria National Petroleum Company Limited (NNPCL) on the successful revitalisation of the Port Harcourt refinery, marked by the official commencement of petroleum product loading on Tuesday.

A statement by Special Adviser to the President (Information & Strategy), Bayo Onanuga on Tuesday, said the president acknowledged the pivotal role of former President Muhammadu Buhari in initiating the comprehensive rehabilitation of all the country’s refineries. He also expressed gratitude to the African Export-Import Bank for its confidence in financing this critical project.

Furthermore, President Tinubu commends the leadership of NNPC Limited’s Group Chief Executive Officer, Mele Kyari, whose unwavering dedication and commitment he said, were instrumental in overcoming challenges to achieve the milestone. With the successful revival of the Port Harcourt refinery, President Tinubu urged NNPC Limited, to expedite the scheduled reactivation of both the second Port Harcourt refinery, Warri and Kaduna refineries.

“These efforts will significantly enhance domestic production capacity alongside the contributions of privately-owned refineries and make our country a major energy hub, with the gas sector also enjoying unprecedented attention by the administration,” the statement added. The president underscored his administration’s determination to repair the nation’s refineries, saying he aimed to eradicate the disheartening perception of Nigeria as a major crude oil producer that cannot refine its resources for domestic consumption.

Highlighting the values of patience, integrity, and accountability in the rebuilding of the nation’s infrastructure, President Tinubu called on individuals, institutions, and citizens entrusted with responsibilities to maintain focus and uphold trust in their service to the nation. In alignment with the Renewed Hope Agenda focused on shared economic prosperity for all, the president reaffirmed his administration’s commitment to achieving energy sufficiency, enhancing energy security, and boosting export capacity for Nigeria.