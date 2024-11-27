Alleged Fraud: Yahaya Bello pleads not guilty to 16-count charge

Former Governor of Kogi State, Yahaya Bello has pleaded not guilty to the 16-count charge levelled against him by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission. This was after he honoured the invitation of the commission on Tuesday.

The EFCC had instituted a N110bn alleged fraud suit against the former governor. Adorning a white kaftan and a blue cap, the former Governor was accompanied by officials of the EFCC. He was arraigned before Justice Maryanne Anenih of the FCT High Court.

The former governor, alongside Umar Oricha and Abdulsalami Hudu are being prosecuted as 1st to 3rd defendants, respectively, in a fresh N110bn 16-count charge instituted against them by the EFCC. The other defendants, Oricha and Hudu, however, have been given administrative bail by the commission.

At the last hearing on November 14, the EFCC had sought adjournment to Wednesday, November 27 in the fresh case it instituted against Bello, saying the 30-day window was still running for the summons earlier issued.

The EFCC, however, admitted his co-defendants, Umar Oricha and Abdulsalami Hudu, to administrative bail and prayed to the court for an extension of time for the 1st Defendant to appear.