Edo: Okpebholo approves free rides in three senatorial districts

Edo State Governor, Senator Monday Okpebholo has approved free bus services for the people of the State through the State-owned Edo City Transport Service (ECTS). The initiative is part of his administration’s drive to entrench his policy direction, “A NEW EDO HAS RISEN”.

The free bus service which covers the Benin metropolis and the three Senatorial districts of Edo State (Intra and Intercity routes), is part of the commitment of the governor to enhance the welfare of all Edo people, according to a statement by the Chief Press Secretary to Edo State Governor, Fred Itua.

“The bus services will ease the transportation stress. Our people who plan to move around within the Benin metropolis and out will be able to do that without any extra financial burdens. “Edo Central like Ekpoma, Iruekpen, Irrua, Uromi, and other places are also part of the routes the free transportation services will cover.

“Edo North is fully captured. Agbede, Auchi, Okpella, Fugar, and other parts of Edo North are covered in the free transportation scheme of Governor Monday Okpebholo,” the statement read.