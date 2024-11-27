Supreme Court upholds Ezeokenwa as APGA’s National Chairman

The Supreme Court has upheld an appeal by the All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA), recognising Sly Ezeokenwa as its National Chairman. In a judgement on Wednesday, the court also awarded an N20 million fine against Edozie Njoku for filing a frivolous suit at FCT High Court, Bwari.

A few days ago, the Federal High Court in Abuja restrained Njoku from parading himself as the national chairman of the party. Justice James Omotosho, in a judgment, held that there was no valid court judgment or order, including a judgment from the Supreme Court that recognised Mr Njoku as APGA national chairman. APGA and Sylvester (SLY) Ezeokenwa (National Chairman, APGA) had, in the suit marked: FHC/ABJ/CS/966/2024, filed the suit as 1st and 2nd plaintiffs.

In the originating summons filed on 12 July, the plaintiffs sued the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) and Mr Njoku as 1st and 2nd defendants. They filed the suit following the removal of the names of Mr Ezeokenwa, a legal practitioner, and his executive officers from the INEC website, and the replacement of same by the names of the Njoku-led leadership of APGA by the electoral umpire on 9 July.

Delivering the judgment, Justice Omotosho held that INEC was wrong to have recognised the Njoku-led leadership of the party. “There is no subsisting court order upon which it acted. The decision of the Supreme Court was clear as to who the national chairman should be and it is certainly not Chief Edozie Njoku.