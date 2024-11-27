Tinubu appoints Jami’u Abiola as SSA on Linguistics & Foreign Matters

President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, GCFR, has approved the appointment of Jami’u Abiola as the Senior Special Assistant to the President on Linguistics and Foreign Matters. The appointment takes effect from 14th November, 2024.

A statement by Director, Information & Public Relations, Segun Imohiosen on behalf of the Secretary to the Government of the Federation, said the appointment is in line with the provisions of the Certain Political and Judicial Office Holders (Salaries and Allowances, etc) Act 2008, as amended.

Until his appointment, Jami’u served as the Special Assistant to the President on Special Duties in the Office of the Vice President. President Tinubu tasks the appointee to work closely with the Federal Ministry of Foreign Affairs and bring his wealth of experience to bear in his new assignment.