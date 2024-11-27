Uproar over Tax Bill as Lawmakers protest FIRS Chair’s entry to Upper Chamber

The Senate on Wednesday protested entry of the Federal Inland Revenue Service (FIRS) Chair, Zacch Adedeji and consultants to the Senate. This was after the Upper Chamber suspended its rules to admit Adedeji and the consultants to explain what the Tax Reform Bill entailed.

However, before they were admitted, a slight uproar ensued as some lawmakers kicked against the FIRS Chair’s entry to the chamber. Sen. Ningi and Ndume raised an objection over the senate’s decision to suspend the business of the day and entertain a separate matter, in spite of its validity.

According to the visibly angry senator, “The order says our business will be based on what is on the order paper and it is not on the order paper, It’s not a matter that you will just come and tell us, Mr President you can have your way, but I’ll have my say, you can use the gavel but I have my voice. “We have issues of urgent matters.

Normally it can be referred to another legislative day, I beg you in the name of God, we swear by the Bible and Quran to protect the interest of the people. Are you saying that what a senator is saying here is rhetorics?’

He was consequently ruled out of order. The senators had attempted to stage a walkout before they rescinded. A few minutes after, Sen. Ndume quoting order 52, demanded an apology from the DSP for using offensive language against him but was again ruled out of order.