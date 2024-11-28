I’ll work with other stakeholders to bring lasting peace to Nigeria – Acting COAS

The Acting Chief of Army Staff, Olufemi Oluyede, has pledged to bring lasting peace to the country if confirmed in a substantive position. He said this when he appeared before the House of Representatives Joint Committee on Defence and Army at the National Assembly Complex in Abuja on Wednesday.

He stressed that the security environment in the country today requires a united effort on the part of every Nigerian. He also called for strong bilateral and multilateral alliances with neighbouring countries, as well as deep collaboration and joint efforts by the services and other security agencies. He said, “I am honored this evening to be considered worthy to play a part in these efforts and I look forward to contributing my utmost best by working with the National Assembly and other stakeholders in bringing lasting peace to the length and breadth of our dear country Nigeria.

“I humbly appear before you today to be confirmed as the 24th Chief of Army Staff of the Nigerian Army simply because tragedy befell our Army and Armed Force, and as a nation in total when the 23rd Chief of Army Staff, Lieutenant General Taoreed Lagbaja passed after a brief illness. “Although before his passing, I had been appointed by Mr. President, His Excellency Bola Ahmed, to act in his place pending his expected full recovery and resumption of duty as the Chief of Army Staff then.

“After Lieutenant General Lagbaja’s demise and state funeral on 15 November 2024, Mr. President, in his wisdom, found me worthy to fully continue the excellent job the Army has been doing here and get confirmed by the National Assembly. “I have served this great nation as an officer of the Nigerian Army for over 30 years. My exposure to national security issues at the junior, middle, and senior cadres of the military profession has prepared me adequately for the assignment I am being screened for here today.