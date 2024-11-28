Macron receives Tinubu to France

French President Emmanuel Macron on Thursday welcomed President Bola Tinubu to the country. Macron received the Nigerian leader who was accompanied by First Lady Remi Tinubu at the Foyer of the National des Invalides — a military museum.

During the reception, President Tinubu also inspected a guard of honour. “I would like to extend my heartfelt gratitude to my friend, President Macron @EmmanuelMacron, for the gracious welcome this splendid morning at the start of my state visit to France,” Tinubu wrote on his X handle.

“Nigeria and France have a rich history of collaboration across various sectors. I am eager to engage in our bilateral discussions and explore new avenues for partnership that can benefit both nations.”