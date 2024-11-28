‘Nigeria is open for business,’ Tinubu woos French Investors

President Bola Tinubu has told French investors that the country is open for business, saying his government is creating an enabling environment for them to thrive. Tinubu said this on Thursday during a joint briefing with the French President Emmanuel Macron at the Elysee Palace.

“We’ve been working on stabilizing the security system in Nigeria and we are getting closer and closer,” Tinubu said. “We are doing better now in the area of security. I can assure all the investors that Nigeria is open for business.” “We assure you of a free market economy; easy in, easy out; no hindrance,” Tinubu said.

The Nigerian president underscored his country’s youth who are skilled, educated, and ready to be trained as part of the reasons French investors should look towards the West African nation. “We have a vibrant youth population that is well educated, skilled, and ready to be trained for the development of our economy,” Tinubu who is on a three-day visit to France told the gathering.

“This, I will emphasize, is why we need the French experts and investors to do more in this area to help develop our youth population.”