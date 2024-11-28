Senate passes Tax Reform Bills for second reading

The Senate on Thursday passed the four tax bills for second reading through voice votes. President Bola Tinubu transmitted the four tax reform bills to the National Assembly for consideration on October 3.

The move generated controversy with the Northern governors and other stakeholders kicking against the tax reforms. Worried by the situation, the Presidency explained that the bills were not targeted at any particular region but to develop the country.

The Senate passed through second reading a Bill for an Act to Establish the Joint Revenue Board, the Tax Appeal Tribunal, and the Office of the Tax Ombud as part of Tinubu’s comprehensive tax reform package. The proposed legislation seeks to harmonize, coordinate, and resolve disputes arising from revenue administration in Nigeria.

The session saw lawmakers deliberating on the general principles of the tax reform bills. Earlier, the Senate had gone into a closed-door session to discuss the four bills transmitted by President Tinubu on September 3, 2024, following the recommendations of the Taiwo Oyedele-led Tax Reforms Committee.

While the reforms were generally acknowledged as critical to overhauling Nigeria’s tax system and reducing the tax burden on citizens, Sen. Ali Ndume expressed reservations about the timing and certain provisions of the bill.