VP Shettima returns to Abuja from Cote D’Ivoire

Vice President Kashim Shettima has returned to Nigeria from Abidjan, Côte d’Ivoire where he attended the inaugural International Exhibition of Extractive and Energy Resources (Salon International des Ressources Extractives et Énergétiques – @SIREXE Expo).

Although no official statement was issued about his return, it was gathered that Senator Shettima arrived in Nigeria on Wednesday night via the Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport in Abuja.

While in Côte d’Ivoire, Vice President Shettima had called for strengthened governance, enhanced transparency, and collaboration among leaders and industry players to harness Africa’s resource wealth for sustainable development. He also reaffirmed the Nigerian government’s commitment to building an inclusive extractive industry anchored on the principles of transparency, regional partnerships, and local capacity development.

The summit, themed “Policies and Strategies for the Sustainable Development of the Extractive and Energy Industries,” brought together leaders from across Africa to discuss innovative solutions for resource management and energy security.