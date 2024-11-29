Alleged N80.2bn Fraud: Yahaya Bello’s arraignment stalled as lawyer absent in court

The arraignment of the former governor of Kogi state Yahaya Bello at the federal high court Abuja has been stalled due to the absence of his lawyers in court. The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission had brought the former governor for arraignment on a 19-count charge of money laundering to the tune of N80.2 billion.

At the day’s proceedings, counsel to the EFCC Kemi Phinero had moved an application for the charge to be read to the defendant and his plea, taken. Bello who addressed the court himself, told Justice Emeka Nwite that he was notified of the arraignment in the late hours of 28th November as such he could not inform his lawyers.

In a short ruling, Justice Nwite held that it would be in the interest of justice for Mister Counsel to be present. He added that the warrant for his arrest cannot be sacrificed on the altar of breach of fair hearing and Counsel to Mister Bello should be put on notice.

Justice Nwite subsequently adjourned the case to 13th December for a hearing on abridgement of time and possible arraignment. He further ordered that Bello be remanded in the custody of the EFCC.