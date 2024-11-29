FG arraigns 130 foreigners, others for alleged cybercrime

The Federal Government will on Friday arraign 130 suspects comprising 113 foreign nationals (87 males and 26 females), predominantly of Chinese and Malaysian origin, and their 17 Nigerian collaborators (4 males and 13 females) for their alleged involvement in high-level cybercrimes, hacking, and activities that threaten national security.

The Nigeria Police Force had arrested the suspects in an operation that was conducted through a coordinated raid on a building at the Next Cash and Carry area of Jahi, Abuja. The suspects were reportedly using computers and other sophisticated devices to facilitate criminal activities.

The operation which was led by the Assistant Inspector-General of Police for Zone 7 Headquarters, Abuja, AIG Benneth Igweh, on Saturday, 3rd November 2024, comprised officers of the Nigeria Police Force Zone 7 Command Abuja and the National Cyber Crime Centre (NPF-NCCC).

The suspects are to be arraigned before Justice Ekerete Akpan of the Federal High Court.