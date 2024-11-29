Now I have to prove myself – Guardiola

Manchester City boss Pep Guardiola says he wants to “prove” he can drag the club out of their current slump. City head to Anfield on Sunday to face Liverpool off the back of losing five consecutive matches in all competitions and tossing away a 3-0 lead to draw with Feyenoord in the Champions League on Tuesday.

Defeat on Merseyside would leave them 11 points adrift of Arne Slot’s side in the Premier League table. Guardiola says in the present situation it is “unrealistic” to look at longer term targets like the possibility of winning the league title.

Instead, he is focusing on his own contribution and the belief that, arguably, how he deals with the present situation is a greater test of his managerial abilities than the 18 trophies he has won at City. “Of course it’s not nice but what do you expect? That everything is red carpet? That everything is nice and easy?” he said.

“It’s easy when you are [winning] 10, 12 games in a row, everyone is fit, everyone is in their prime and everyone is 26, 27, 28. When everything is going well, that is easy. “I have to prove myself now.”