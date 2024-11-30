Army frees investigative reporter Soyombo after social media outcry

The Nigerian Army has released investigative journalist, Fisayo Soyombo after the social media went agog with reports of his arrest in Port Harcourt. In a statement on Friday, the Army said it had arrested and detained Soyombo, in connection with illegal bunkering in Port Harcourt, Rivers State. His detention was confirmed in a Friday statement by the Acting Deputy Director of 6 Division Army Public Relations, Lieutenant Colonel Danjuma Jonah Danjuma.

According to the statement, the ace journalist was arrested during a raid on an illegal bunkering site in the region. The statement read, “The Headquarters, 6 Division, Nigerian Army, has expressed concern over allegations circulating on social media that it detained an investigative journalist in Port Harcourt. “While the Division does not typically engage with the purveyors of falsehoods, it is necessary to set the record straight. “As part of its intensified operations against illegal oil bunkering, the 6 Division Nigerian Army has recorded significant successes. Recent intelligence uncovered the activities of a notorious gang involved in pipeline vandalism and illegal oil connections in the region.

“In a carefully planned operation, troops tracked the suspects to an illegal oil bunkering site. During the operation, multiple arrests were made, including that of Mr Fisayo Soyombo, who was found at the scene. “The suspects, including Mr Soyombo, are currently undergoing preliminary investigations to determine their level of involvement in the illegal activities. “His arrest is directly linked to the ongoing anti-oil theft operations in the region, and any claims suggesting otherwise are baseless. “The Division strongly urges media outlets to verify the accuracy of their reports before disseminating information to the public.

“The 6 Division Nigerian Army remains committed to combating criminal activities, particularly oil theft, to ensure the protection of national resources and increased oil and gas production in the region. “The Nigerian Army assures the public of its dedication to upholding security and welcomes constructive engagements to foster understanding and transparency.” After his arrest, social media, especially X went agog with hashtag #FreeFisayoNow, with many Nigerians calling for his release from detention. In an update on Saturday, Soyombo said he had been set free after spending only three days in Army’s custody.

He wrote, “Nigerians are not worth fighting for.” I hear that every now and then, and I’ve always disbelieved it. “Yesterday, you proved me right. You all are the reason my detention by @HQNigerianArmy lasted ‘only’ three days. I’m a free man today because of your social media engagements with #FreeFisayoNow and the publications/broadcasts by the traditional media. And I can prove it. “After my arrest at about 2am on Wednesday, I was grilled by different levels of the Army until deep into the night. I didn’t return to my cell until at least 11pm on Wednesday. My case was then forwarded to a superior office that was to interrogate me on Thursday.

“Surprisingly, Thursday was uneventful; from morning until night, this office never sent for me. I soon learnt the Army would take “as long as it wanted” to conduct their “investigation” just to establish that I was indeed an investigative journalist. To my utmost surprise, on Friday morning, at about 11am or thereabouts, I was retrieved from my cell for transfer to the Military Intelligence Brigade (MIB). It was during the transfer that someone who ran into me asked to know my name, after which they said: “You’re the one; you’re in the news.” “Without your pressure, I’d still be in that cell by now, away from civilisation and held incommunicado. So, yes, my freedom is your freedom. This victory exists because of you, you and you. Thank you!”