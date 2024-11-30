Economic Reforms: ‘Don’t japa’, Cardoso begs Nigerians

Governor, Central Bank of Nigeria, Olayemi Cardoso has pleaded with Nigerian youths not to leave the country, assuring that its ongoing reforms and policies are in the best interest of everyone, and geared towards economic development.

Cardoso gave pleaded while delivering his keynote address at the 59th annual Bankers Dinner of the Chartered Institute of Bankers of Nigeria, CIBN, in Lagos. He pleaded and advised Nigerian youths not to leave the country, as the bank was working on building an economy where businesses could thrive. “I want to assure you that at Central Bank, every decision we make is for serving the best interest of the people.

“And we will continue strengthen our internal capacity processes to ensure that these processes remain firmly rooted in evidence-based analysis. “It is not a good idea to japa at this stage. “Two reasons. One, those who may decide they are going to do that, they will sell and get rid of their assets. “You’ll be doing it for cheap. Predators, who are outside looking for bargains, will come and take it and pocket it, put it in their pocket and wait for the turnaround and sell it away.

“Number two, you want to be part of the solution. You want to be part of the solution, and this is time that we need all hands on them. “There are opportunities in the market today, which I must say, from my experience over the past year and also for the past six months, a lot of interest from the outside in what is going on in Nigeria. “In taking positions in certain assets, so they see the opportunity, and we, who are here, should be part of the solution for the better things which will come.”