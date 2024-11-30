Many feared dead, 24 rescued as boat capsizes in Kogi

Many are feared dead, while a total of 14 persons have been rescued in a boat accident in Kogi State. A statement by the Commissioner for Information and Communications of the state, Kingsley Fanwo on Saturday, reported that a boat transporting passengers from Kupa Ebe to Katcha Market capsized near Kpata Danbo, resulting in significant casualties.

According to Fanwo, while rescue efforts are still ongoing, it has been confirmed that 24 victims have been rescued and are currently receiving medical care in nearby health facilities. “Sadly, many more are feared dead,” he added. “The State Government extends its heartfelt condolences to the families who have lost loved ones in this unfortunate incident. Our thoughts and prayers are with you during this difficult time. We remain committed to supporting rescue efforts and are working in close collaboration with State and Federal agencies to minimize the loss of life,” the statement read in part.

He said Governor Ahmed Ododo has directed the State Emergency Management Agency (SEMA) to provide immediate relief materials to affected families. Additionally, the Ministry of Health has been instructed to ensure that survivors receive adequate medical attention. “We commend the swift response and cooperation of the National Inland Waterways Authority (NIWA) and River Marshals, as well as the authorities of Katcha Local Government Area in Niger State, who have worked tirelessly alongside Kogi and Federal officials to address the situation.

“In light of this tragedy, the Kogi State Government calls for stricter safety measures in marine operations across the State. “We urge operators in the water transportation sector to avoid night voyages and to adopt safety protocols that can help prevent such incidents in the future. “The Government is committed to implementing legal and administrative frameworks to safeguard the lives of both operators and passengers using water transportation. “We appeal to the Marine Marshals and all other agencies involved in rescue operations to intensify their efforts to save more lives.

“May the souls of the departed rest in peace, and may their families find the strength to bear this loss.”