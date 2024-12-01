IGP orders probe into Kogi boat mishap, intensified rescue efforts

The Inspector General of Police (IGP) Kayode Egbetokun has ordered an investigation into the boat mishap in Kogi State. Scores of persons were feared dead in the accident that happened on Friday. In response, the IGP “directed the Force Marine Officer to lead a comprehensive investigation into the cause of the mishap,” Force spokesman Olumuyiwa Adejobi said in a Saturday statement.

“The aim is to identify contributing factors and develop actionable strategies to prevent similar occurrences on the nation’s waterways. This investigation will also provide insights into improving the overall safety and emergency response systems for water transport across the country. The police chief who consoled the families of the victims and Kogi people over the boat mishap assured of the agency’s resolve to “ensure the swift rescue of missing passengers. “Resources and operational modalities have been activated to intensify search and rescue efforts,” the police said.

IGP Egbetokun “called on waterway operators, boat owners, and other stakeholders to work closely with the Force Marine Department in adopting and enforcing critical safety measures to protect passengers and operators alike”. Meanwhile, at least 20 persons have been rescued and eight bodies recovered from the tragic boat accident that occurred along the Dembo-Ebuchi section of River Niger in Niger State.

The chairman of Katcha Local Government Area Abdullahi Saku confirmed the figure to Channels Television during an assessment of the area. Saku said that the boat was carrying over 200 passengers, mostly artisans and traders when the accident occurred.