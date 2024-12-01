Troops destroy bandits camps in Taraba, recover ammunition

Troops of 6 Brigade, Nigerian Army/Sector 3 Operation Whirl Stroke, have conducted series of clearance operations across multiple bandit hideouts in Taraba State. The operation codenamed ‘OP GOLDEN PEACE’ commenced after extensive confidence building patrols, clearance missions, and stakeholder engagements, which proved effective in the northern part of the state.

The latest phase of the operation began on 28 November 2024 in Takum Local Government Area, focusing on known bandit and terrorist hideouts around Lijem High Ground. Troops cleared the areas and extended their presence along the power line near Vingiri and Vingir villages, reassuring and boosting the confidence of local residents. Further operations on 29 and 30 November 2024 targeted Kufai Ahmadu, Jam, Hingir, Ukum, and Nbaume villages.

In the notorious terrorist camps of New Gboko and Che Adekpe, linked to the wanted criminal Liamdoo Douglas Adekpe, AKA Boujogh, troops came in contact and engaged the bandits in a fierce firefight, overwhelming them with superior firepower and forcing their retreat in disarray. During the exploitation phase, several bandit camps were destroyed, and troops recovered 27 rounds of 7.62mm special ammunition, 1 AK 47 Magazine, 1 handheld Baofeng radio and 2 motorcycles.

To further solidify the safety of residents, troops projected force into the Akume and Ananum areas of Donga LGA on 30 November 2024, reinforcing the Brigade’s commitment to securing lives and property throughout Taraba State.