‘I didn’t expect that at Anfield’ – Guardiola on ‘sacked in morning’ chants

“Sacked in the morning, you’re getting sacked in the morning.”

Liverpool were closing in on a win that would take them 11 points clear of title rivals Manchester City when the chants echoed around Anfield in the 89th minute. They were directed at Pep Guardiola, the mastermind behind six Premier League title triumphs since taking charge of City in 2016.

The City boss, standing in his technical area, responded with a smile and then took his hands out of his pockets to hold up one hand and one finger to indicate the number of titles City have won under him. “I didn’t expect that at Anfield,” Guardiola told Sky Sports afterwards when asked about the “sacked in the morning” chants. “I didn’t expect it from the people from Liverpool but it’s fine, it’s part of the game, and I understand completely. “We’ve had incredible battles together. I have a respect for them.”

City, who end the weekend fifth in the table below Liverpool, Arsenal, Chelsea and Brighton, have lost four consecutive top-flight games for the first time since August 2008. In addition, they are without a win in seven in all competitions – unheard of under Guardiola who has brought so much joy and success to City in the past eight years. “All the stadiums want to sack me, it started at Brighton [on 9 November],” added the 53-year-old, who signed a new two-year contract extension last month.

“Maybe they are right with the results we’ve been having.” Guardiola has also delivered one Champions League, two FA Cups, four EFL Cups, the Fifa Club World Cup and Uefa Super Cup during his time at City.