Jandor to represent Atiku at KOL Foundation Launch

**To support the achievement of United Nations SDG 2030

The 2023 Lagos PDP Governorship Candidate, Dr. Abdul-Azeez Olajide Adediran JANDOR will on Thursday, 5th December 2024 represent H.E. Alhaji Atiku Abubakar, former Vice President of Nigeria at the official launch of Khadijah Okunnu-Lamidi Foundation.

The KOL Foundation established by Mrs Khadijah Okunnu-Lamidi, the first female presidential aspirant in the 2023 general elections will be launched in Lagos with the blessings of H.E Atiku Abubakar and other eminent Nigerians.

Dr. Adediran while representing H.E Atiku at the event will deliver Waziri’s position which aligns with the vision of KOL Foundation to bridge the huge existing gaps in the achievement of United Nations Sustainable Development Goals 2030 in Nigeria and improvement of the lives of the most vulnerable members of the society.