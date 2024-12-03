Arsenal host holders Man Utd in FA Cup third round

Holders Manchester United have been drawn away to record 14-time winners Arsenal in the FA Cup third round. Premier League leaders Liverpool will host League Two Accrington Stanley, while Manchester City welcome ‘Class of 92’-owned Salford City. Tamworth, one of only two non-league clubs remaining in the competition, are at home to Tottenham.
The third-round ties will be played over the weekend of Saturday, 11 January. The third round is when the 44 Premier League and Championship clubs enter the competition, joining the 20 lower-league and non-league clubs who made it through last weekend’s second-round ties. There were audible groans from the watching supporters inside Old Trafford as Manchester United, who beat rivals Manchester City to lift the trophy for a 13th time in May, were confirmed as Arsenal’s opponents.
Salford City’s owners include former Manchester United players Gary Neville, Ryan Giggs, Phil Neville, Nicky Butt, Paul Scholes and David Beckham. Tamworth, the lowest-ranked team remaining in the cup, will host Ange Postecoglou’s Spurs as reward for their penalty shootout win against League One side Burton Albion, while fellow National League outfit Dagenham & Redbridge will go to Championship Millwall. Everton full-back Ashley Young, 39, could face his 18-year-old son Tyler after the Toffees drew Peterborough at home.
“Wow…dreams might come true,” posted former England international Young on X. Elsewhere, Chelsea host League Two’s bottom club Morecambe, whose fellow fourth-tier strugglers Bromley travel to face Newcastle United at St James’ Park.
FA Cup third-round draw in full
Southampton v Swansea City
Arsenal v Manchester United
Exeter City v Oxford United
Leyton Orient v Derby County
Reading v Burnley
Aston Villa v West Ham
Norwich City v Brighton & Hove Albion
Manchester City v Salford
Millwall v Dagenham & Redbridge
Liverpool v Accrington Stanley
Bristol City v Wolverhampton Wanderers
Preston North End v Charlton Athletic
Chelsea v Morecambe
Middlesbrough v Blackburn Rovers
Bournemouth v West Bromwich Albion
Mansfield Town v Wigan Athletic
Tamworth v Tottenham
Hull City v Doncaster Rovers
Sunderland v Stoke City
Leicester City v Queens Park Rangers
Brentford v Plymouth Argyle
Coventry City v Sheffield Wednesday
Newcastle United v Bromley
Everton v Peterborough United
Wycombe Wanderers v Portsmouth
Birmingham City v Lincoln City
Leeds United v Harrogate Town
Nottingham Forest v Luton Town
Sheffield United v Cardiff City
Ipswich Town v Bristol Rovers
Fulham v Watford
Crystal Palace v Stockport County