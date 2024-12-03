Chelsea will ‘dominate’ Premier League – Maresca

Chelsea manager Enzo Maresca says the club can “dominate” the Premier League in the next five to 10 years. The 44-year-old Italian has repeatedly played down his team’s title chances this season, despite Chelsea being third in the table and level on points and goal difference with Mikel Arteta’s challengers Arsenal.

Chelsea leapfrogged struggling champions Manchester City after a convincing 3-0 win at home to Aston Villa on Sunday, but still trail league leaders Liverpool by nine points. However, Maresca has played down Chelsea’s readiness to compete for titles despite the vast sums paid out in multiple transfer windows under their Todd Boehly and Clearlake Capital ownership group. Chelsea have spent more than £1.5bn since the Clearlake takeover – largely on younger players on longer contracts – albeit balanced by substantial sales.

The likes of Enzo Fernandez, Moises Caicedo and Nicolas Jackson are hitting peak form, adding to the star impact of Cole Palmer over the past 18 months. But Maresca believes the inexperience of his squad, which has an average age of just over 23, is a reason they will ultimately fall short this season. “We’re not in the title race. We are not, in my opinion,” said Maresca. Speaking before Wednesday’s Premier League match at Southampton, Maresca added: “What I said to the owners and the sporting directors the first time I met them, because of the age, and because of how good the squad is, for me Chelsea in the next five to 10 years will be one of the teams, or the team, that is going to dominate English football.

“This is what I said this to the club the first time I met them. No matter who will be the manager, for the next five or 10 years, because of the age, the squad, you can dominate English football, and I still think exactly the same. “In terms of a target they didn’t ask me for any target, only to try to build something important for the next years. I think we are [heading] in the right direction. “In terms of a personal target, I know you struggle to believe but I’m not focused on [the] end of season, next season, because it’s not real.”