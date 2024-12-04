How corrupt police officers stole over ₦43m from cargo worker in Abuja — NPF

The Nigerian Police Force has detailed how a group of police officers corruptly obtained a total of ₦43,160,000 from a cargo worker at the Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport, Abuja last year. A statement by the NPF Public Relations Officer, ACP Muyiwa Ogunjobi on Wednesday, said the incident which occurred on August 2023, found Inspector Ekende Edwin, Inspector Esther Okafor, and Sergeant Talabi Kayode, all attached to the Zone 7 Headquarters culpable of the crime.

The officers, led by Inspector Esther Okafor on the instruction of DSP Peter Ejike, unlawfully arrested Andrew Ejah, an employee of FATFAD Cargo Nigeria Limited, who was conveying the cash sum of ₦74,950,000 on behalf of clients. Ogunjobi said the officers acted without authorisation, detained Ejah at the Zone 7 Headquarters, Abuja, and deliberately misrepresented the recovered amount as ₦31,790,000. The officers further demanded a percentage of the funds to suppress the case.

Upon being contacted by the alleged money owners, the officers claimed that the sum they had recovered from the arrested suspect was N31,790,000. They requested a percentage of the money to jeopardise the investigation and suppress the case. Outraged by their actions, the money owners petitioned the Force Headquarters, Abuja and the matter was directed to the IGP Monitoring Unit for Investigation. During the process, the cash sum of N31,790,000 was recovered from the officers, who claimed that it was the total money recovered from Andrew Ejah during his arrest.

After intense investigations and a series of trials, before duly constituted disciplinary panels, NPD said it was discovered that the officers took photographs of the suspect and the sacks of monies at the point of arrest, however, claimed the phone they used was damaged and subsequently lost, in an attempt to conceal their misconduct. However, forensic intelligence showed that the officers conspired and stole part of the money, amounting to N43,160,000, and tasked one of them to move the cash out of the FCT for hiding pending when the heat blows over.

They thereafter resorted to several tricks and gimmicks in order to cover their tracks. One of which is the spread of this false narrative and misinformation to several online blogs and newspaper platforms. “The Nigeria Police Force has noted with concern the recent allegations circulating in the media, suggesting that the Inspector-General of Police, IGP Kayode Adeolu Egbetokun, Ph.D., NPM, is shielding a cartel accused of smuggling suspicious new banknotes from the Central Bank of Nigeria. The NPF categorically refutes these claims, condemning them as baseless and orchestrated attempts to tarnish the IGP’s reputation and the integrity of the Force.