Senate halts action on tax bill, sets meeting to resolve contentious issues

The Senate leadership has directed its Committee on Finance to suspend further action on the proposed tax bill pending the outcome of a high-level meeting with the Attorney General of the Federation (AGF).

The Deputy Senate President, Sen. BARAU Jibrin who made the announcement today during plenary disclosed that a special committee has been constituted to address contentious issues in the bill, with the meeting scheduled for tomorrow, Thursday, Dec 5th.

The decision follows a series of deliberations by lawmakers aimed at resolving disagreements over key provisions in the proposed legislation. The contentious areas have sparked debates among stakeholders in the last couple of days. In addition, the Senate leadership announced plans to convene a special meeting to be held at the National Assembly and chaired by the Minority Leader to address all areas of disagreement. The meeting is expected to serve as a platform for lawmakers to harmonize their positions and ensure that the bill aligns with national priorities while addressing stakeholder concerns.

Members of the special committee include:

Abba Moro Chairman

Tahir Monguno

Aliero Adamu

Kalu Orji

Dickson Seriake

Zam Titus

Yahaya Abdullahi

Adeola Solomon

Sani Musa

Abiru Mukhail, as well as the Entire leadership of the senate