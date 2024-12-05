‘Best game of season’ – Newcastle give Liverpool rivals hope

Premier League leaders Liverpool drew 3-3 with Newcastle in an enthralling match at St James’ Park which was described as one of the best games of the season. The Reds twice trailed and then led thanks to a double from the ever-reliable Mohamed Salah, and looked set to extend their winning run in the league to five games.

But Fabian Schar’s 90th-minute equaliser earned Newcastle a deserved point at the end of an exhausting encounter. “One of the best [games] I’ve seen this season,” said former Chelsea winger Pat Nevin on BBC Radio 5 Live at full-time. Premier League leaders Liverpool drew 3-3 with Newcastle in an enthralling match at St James’ Park which was described as one of the best games of the season.

The Reds twice trailed and then led thanks to a double from the ever-reliable Mohamed Salah, and looked set to extend their winning run in the league to five games. But Fabian Schar’s 90th-minute equaliser earned Newcastle a deserved point at the end of an exhausting encounter.

“One of the best [games] I’ve seen this season,” said former Chelsea winger Pat Nevin on BBC Radio 5 Live at full-time.