Military retirees shut Finance Ministry in Abuja

Some members of the Nigerian Armed Forces retirees under the umbrella of the Coalition of Military Pensioners in Abuja shut down the Federal Ministry of Finance on Thursday morning over the non-payment of their 20% to 28% salary increment from January to November 2024.

The retired military officers who came from different chapters lamented the failure of the Federal Government to pay them their entitlements. Their demands are payment of palliatives from October 2023 to November 2024, payment of N32,000 added to pension, payment of Security Debarment Allowance (SDA) in bulk and refund of deductions made from the pensions of medically boarded soldiers among others.

In December 2023, the Senate announced plans to launch full investigation into the Military Pensions Board after it resumes from recess. The Chairman of the Senate Committee on Appropriation, Olamilekan Adeola, made the announcement during the defence of the budget report by the Senate Committee on Establishment and Public Service.

During the session, an additional fund amounting to N20bn was requested for, towards the construction of a office building for the military pensions board, as well as the renovation of the phase 1 to 4 of the federal secretariat. The Chairman questioned the operations of the board, its budget and the number of retirees who reportedly receive payment.