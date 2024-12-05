Osun, Oyo people waiting to teach APC lesson, Makinde boasts

The Oyo State governor, ‘Seyi Makinde, has declared that the national chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Abdullahi Ganduje, might have been a bit distracted when he said that his party would capture Osun and Oyo states.

The governor maintained that the statement, which came on the heels of the Edo and Ondo states governorship elections, was misguided, noting that the people of Osun State, who have been blessed to see the light that Governor Ademola Adeleke represents, would show the APC ‘pepper’ in the next governorship election in the state.

Makinde, who stated this while commissioning some projects executed by Governor Adeleke, congratulated the people of Osun State on the choice to support Adeleke two years ago, saying the governor had been delivering dividends of democracy to his state. In a release signed by his special adviser on media, Sulaimon Olanrewaju, Governor Makinde equally lauded Governor Adeleke for not abandoning projects he inherited from predecessors, noting that the stance to ensure that the people have the value for their money was also a forte of his (Makinde’s) administration in Oyo State over the last five years.

The governor also noted that one of the best ways to tackle the economic challenges facing Nigerians is for administrators to implement policies and projects that will impact their people, noting that the Osun State governor has been doing well in this regard. Governor Makinde said: “I want to congratulate my brother, the governor of Osun State. This is not about data or using NBS to cover the lies some people tell about their achievements. On our drive from the Government House to this place, I counted new building projects and looked at the number of people that must have been employed. So, this is for real.

“The people know what they are getting, and I congratulate the people of Osun State on their choice. I also want to commend Governor Adeleke for delivering dividends of democracy to the people. “The reward for hard work is more work. So, give him more work to do for another four years.