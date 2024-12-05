Tax Reform Bills: NOA seeks Nigerians’ support, flags off campaign on prevailing national issues

The National Orientation Agency (NOA) has called on citizens to support the tax reform bills and desist from whipping ethnic sentiments. Speaking during a press conference in Port Harcourt on Thursday, NOA Director General, Lanre Issa-Onilu, said the bills will make tax imposition and remittance fairer, transparent and less burdensome to Nigerians.

Represented by the agency’s National Director, General Services, Rebecca Nasamu, the NOA boss explained that the tax reform bills will also eliminate double taxation and bring about a progressive tax regime driven by technology. “The Nigeria Tax bill for instance basically amalgamated all the existing laws in which provision for taxation was made,” he said.

“When passed the bill will lead to the repeal of eleven laws that contain provision for imposition and collection of taxes. This means that there will not be double taxes, it will also support low income earners as those earning very little will pay little or no taxes at all helping them manage their finances better. “It will also make taxation simpler and transparent as digital systems are being introduced to make tax payments easier, faster and more accountable.”

According to him, the reforms are designed to ease the burden on hardworking Nigerians while ensuring everyone contributes fairly. “By supporting this effort, we can create a tax system that works for all and funds development projects that will improve our nation, Nigeria. “And the tax reform is actually higher on sugar and beverages and not on alcohol as it is being portrayed in some parts of the country. Nigerians should buy into the tax reforms so that we can have more revenues to invest in education and health,” Issa-Onilu stated.