Anti-Corruption Day: EFCC asks youths to unite against corruption, cybercrime

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) has asked young people in the country to close ranks, unite and confront the monster of corruption. EFCC Chairman, Ola Olukoyede, made this request in his speech to youths who gathered at the Commission’s office in Lagos on Thursday for an event to commemorate the 2024 International Anti-Corruption Day. The event had the theme, “Uniting the Youths Against Corruption, Shaping Tomorrow’s Integrity”.

Olukoyede, who was represented at the event by the Acting Zonal Director of the Lagos Directorate, Michael Wetkas, highlighted the harmful effects of practices such as nepotism, favouritism, partisan and other extraneous considerations designed to tilt opportunities in favour of a few privileged people. He urged the youths to form clubs, associations, societies and think tanks to promote integrity and good values. He also urged them to engage with platforms like the EFCC Integrity Club for primary and secondary schools and the Zero Tolerance Club for tertiary institutions.

Speaking further on the issue, Wetlas also reaffirmed the commission’s commitment to tackling cybercrime and corruption.

He said, “Cybercrime is not just destroying lives; it is sinking our country’s image locally and internationally. If we don’t change the narrative, we risk extinction as a nation. Our future depends on the decisions we make today.” Wetkas warned that Nigeria’s international reputation is under severe threat, with the country currently on the Financial Action Task Force (FATF) grey list. “The world is watching us closely,” he explained. “If we fail to act, we risk being blacklisted, which will have grave consequences for our economy and global standing.”