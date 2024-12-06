Arteta wants Arsenal to be ‘kings of everything’

Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta said he wants his side to be “kings of everything” after the Gunners were heavily praised for their strength at set-pieces this week. Arsenal scored two goals from corners in a 2-0 win over Manchester United on Wednesday. Those strikes took Arsenal’s tally of goals from corners this season to 22 – five more than any other side in Europe’s top five leagues.

After the match, former Manchester United and Tottenham striker Dimitar Berbatov labelled Arsenal the “new Stoke City” – a side who excelled at set-pieces during a 10-year spell in the Premier League from 2008 to 2018. Speaking on Friday Arteta said he took Berbatov’s words as a “big compliment”, but urged his side to dominate all aspects of football. “We want to be the kings of everything,” he said.

“On set pieces, the best in the world; on high press, the best in the world; attacking in open spaces, the best in the world. Best atmosphere and stadium – the best at everything. “Before it was we didn’t score enough, we didn’t challenge, we didn’t win big games for 20 years. We want to be the best at everything.” Arsenal are on a run of four consecutive victories and are seven points behind Premier League leaders Liverpool.

They travel to Fulham on Sunday and have defenders Gabriel and Riccardo Calafiori back fit after missing Wednesday’s victory.