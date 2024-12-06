Flooding, epidemics pose major threats to Nigerians’ safety – Deputy Speaker Kalu

In a bold call to action, The Deputy Speaker of the House of Representatives, Rt. Hon. Benjamin Okezie Kalu, has warned that flooding and disease outbreaks remain critical threats to the safety and well-being of Nigerians. Speaking at the launch of the updated 2024 Countrywide Risk Analysis by the National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA) in Abuja on Thursday, Kalu highlighted the urgent need for actionable measures to build a safer and more resilient nation.

“The findings of this analysis underscore critical issues: flooding and epidemics remain major threats to the safety and well-being of our citizens,” Kalu stated. “In 2022 alone, flooding displaced over 1.4 million Nigerians and caused significant economic losses.” He also noted the rising impact of health challenges, including cholera outbreaks, and the escalation of conflicts that further strain the nation’s resources and stability. Kalu assured attendees that the 10th House of Representatives is committed to using the insights from the risk analysis to shape robust policies and allocate increased funding to relevant agencies. These include NEMA, the Nigeria Hydrological Services Agency (NIHSA), and the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control and Prevention (NCDC). “We must expand their data collection and forecasting capabilities to better anticipate and mitigate risks,” he added.

The Deputy Speaker emphasized the importance of strengthening grassroots disaster response programs. “Through constituency engagements, legislators can drive risk-informed programs that address local vulnerabilities and build grassroots capacities for disaster response,” he explained, underlining the role of lawmakers in fostering community resilience. Kalu called on the Federal Government to enhance early warning systems, particularly by leveraging real-time monitoring tools such as GeoGLOWS for flood alerts. “Tools like these should be codified into our national disaster response framework to ensure timely and effective intervention,” he urged.

Commending NEMA for its collaboration with stakeholders in developing the risk analysis, Kalu called on his colleagues in the National Assembly to utilize the document’s findings for informed legislation and strategic oversight. “This landmark work is both timely and essential, as we face an increasingly complex risk landscape that threatens lives, livelihoods, and infrastructure across Nigeria,” he said. He also reiterated the alignment of these efforts with President Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s Renewed Hope Agenda. “Disaster risk management is not the sole responsibility of the government; it requires a whole-of-society approach,” Kalu noted. He praised the support of international agencies, NGOs, and private-sector actors in strengthening disaster resilience nationwide.

“As we launch this document, let it not only mark the unveiling of data but ignite actionable steps towards a safer, more resilient Nigeria,” Kalu concluded. “Together, we can mitigate risks, enhance preparedness, and strengthen our collective future.” The event underscored the critical role of collaboration between the legislative, executive, and private sectors in addressing Nigeria’s pressing risk challenges, setting the stage for impactful interventions in the coming year.