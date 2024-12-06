FMAFS unveils National Urban Agricultural Programme to boost food security

In a major move to enhance Nigeria’s food security and promote self-sufficiency, the Federal Ministry of Agriculture and Food Security (FMAFS) has introduced the National Urban Agricultural Programme (NUAP). Set to launch in 2025, the initiative is a key part of the government’s efforts to empower households across the country to increase food production, with financial support already earmarked in the 2025 Appropriation proposals.

The announcement was made by the Hon. Minister of State for Agriculture and Food Security, Sen. Dr. Aliyu Sabi Abdullahi, during the grand finale of the “Every Home A Garden” competition. The event, held on Wednesday at the Banquet Hall in State House, Abuja, was organized by the Office of the First Lady, Sen. Oluremi Tinubu, under the Renewed Hope Initiative: Agricultural and Food Security Programme. In his address, Sen. Abdullahi outlined that the NUAP would build on the successes of existing programs, notably the “Every Home A Garden” and “Young Farmers Club” projects. These initiatives, part of the First Lady’s Agricultural Support Programme, have already made significant strides in encouraging Nigerians to embrace agriculture at the household level. “Our National Urban Agricultural Programme will institutionalize the gains of these initiatives for the good of all,” said the Minister.

The Minister also commended Sen. Oluremi Tinubu for her visionary leadership in advancing agricultural initiatives. He praised her tireless commitment to fostering a nationwide movement that has encouraged citizens, particularly women, to engage in home gardening. This, he noted, has led to healthier lifestyles, reduced food insecurity, and strengthened community bonds across Nigeria. Highlighting the success of the “Every Home A Garden” competition, Sen. Abdullahi emphasized its role in fostering creativity, sustainable gardening practices, and household self-sufficiency. He acknowledged the competition’s positive impact on individuals and communities, noting how it has inspired a greater sense of responsibility towards food production and sustainability in homes nationwide.

Sen. Abdullahi also recognized the outstanding leadership of the First Lady, who has played a pivotal role in ensuring the success of the “Every Home A Garden” initiative. He praised her ability to bring people together in support of her pet project, which continues to inspire citizens to adopt sustainable farming practices. The ceremony concluded with a special tribute to Mrs. Veronica Kidafa Mbaya, who was announced as the winner of the inaugural “Every Home A Garden” competition. The Borno State native took home a combined prize of N25 million, marking a significant milestone in the initiative launched in October 2023 by Sen. Tinubu. The competition, part of a broader effort to encourage urban agriculture, continues to motivate individuals to contribute to Nigeria’s agricultural sustainability and food security.