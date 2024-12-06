‘I didn’t like what was being said’ – Postecoglou on fan confrontation

Tottenham manager Ange Postecoglou says he “didn’t like what was being said” by some Spurs supporters after their defeat by Bournemouth – but that “you’ve got to cop it”. In the immediate aftermath of their 1-0 loss at Vitality Stadium, Postecoglou pointed at a group of Tottenham fans who were voicing their anger and marched across the pitch towards the away end to confront them.

Words were exchanged before a steward attempted to defuse the situation by waving the 59-year-old Australian away. “They’re disappointed and rightly so,” said Postecoglou in his post-match news conference. “They gave me some direct feedback, which I’ve taken on board. “I didn’t like what was being said because I’m a human being but you’ve got to cop it.

“I’ve been around long enough to know that when things don’t go well you’ve got to understand the frustration and disappointment. And they’re rightly disappointed because we let a game of football get away from us. But that’s OK. I’m OK with all that. “All I can say is I’m really disappointed and I’m determined to get it right and will keep fighting until we do.”

Tottenham’s defeat by Bournemouth leaves them 10th in the Premier League table, one place below the Cherries. It was Spurs’ sixth league defeat this season, with only five sides in the top flight having lost more games than them. “It comes down to us as a collective being a lot more determined to control a game of football and not let the opposition take control,” added Postecoglou.