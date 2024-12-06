Labour Party caucus demands judicial neutrality in Dele Farotimi’s defamation case

The Labour Party Caucus in the House of Representatives has called for judicial impartiality, neutrality, and fair hearing in the ongoing defamation case filed against human rights lawyer, Dele Farotimi, by prominent lawyer Chief Afe Babalola, SAN. The caucus voiced strong concerns over the growing threat to Nigeria’s democratic processes and the alarming trend of actions that undermine civil governance.

The case has raised serious questions about the state of democracy in the country, especially with the recent arrest and detention of Farotimi, which has sparked national outrage. Hon. Afam Ogene, leader of the Labour Party Caucus, issued a statement on Thursday, December 5, expressing concern over what he described as an assault on democratic principles. Ogene argued that the manipulation of judicial processes by powerful individuals threatens to erode Nigeria’s democratic foundations. In his statement, Hon. Ogene specifically addressed the controversial arrest of Farotimi, which occurred in what many have described as a “gestapo” style. The lawyer was reportedly detained at his Lagos office, while staff members were allegedly harassed. The caucus expressed alarm that such actions could set a dangerous precedent, where dissenting voices are silenced through the misuse of power.

“The judiciary must remain a neutral and impartial institution,” Ogene emphasized, asserting that the legal system should act as a safeguard for the people, free from political or personal influence. He further stressed that any threat to this impartiality would be a blow to the democratic process itself. The Labour Party Caucus also underscored that the judiciary plays a critical role as the “last bastion of hope” for the citizens, particularly in times when democratic institutions face increasing challenges. It called on the judiciary to act with fairness and integrity in the handling of the defamation case involving Farotimi. “We urge all relevant authorities to ensure that Barrister Farotimi’s rights are upheld, and that he is not subjected to any unjust or manipulated judicial processes,” the statement added. The caucus reiterated its commitment to supporting human rights, democracy, and the rule of law, stating that the lawyer’s case should serve as a test of Nigeria’s commitment to justice.

Farotimi himself has previously raised concerns about the fairness of the case against him. He accused the legal system of orchestrating his arrest under fraudulent circumstances, claiming that a bench warrant was issued for his arrest without his knowledge. He further suggested that the actions against him were part of a broader effort to manipulate the judicial system for personal gain. The Nigeria Bar Association (NBA) has also condemned the incident, calling the actions taken against Farotimi a blatant violation of the rule of law. The NBA expressed its alarm over the potential implications for the integrity of Nigeria’s legal system, urging that steps be taken to restore faith in the judiciary.

As the case continues to unfold, the Labour Party Caucus has vowed to closely monitor the situation, and reiterated its call for a fair trial, free from any undue influence or manipulation. The outcome of this case, they argue, will serve as a crucial test for the future of Nigeria’s democracy and its legal system.