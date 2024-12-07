Merseyside derby called off because of Storm Darragh

The Merseyside derby between Everton and Liverpool at Goodison Park has been postponed on safety grounds because of severe weather caused by Storm Darragh. An amber weather warning for strong winds was issued for Merseyside on Saturday morning amid disruptive conditions across the UK.

The game was called off after a meeting between both clubs and representatives from Merseyside Police and Liverpool City Council. “Whilst we appreciate this will be deeply disappointing for supporters, the safety of fans, staff and players is of paramount importance,” an Everton statement read. Liverpool said the decision was “due to the risk to safety in the local area”.

The match was due to kick off at 12:30 GMT and be the final league derby between the two teams at Goodison before Everton move into a new stadium in 2025. Liverpool are seven points clear of Chelsea and Arsenal at the top of the Premier League table, with both those teams set to play on Sunday – at Tottenham and Fulham respectively. Sean Dyche’s Everton are 15th in the top flight, five points clear of the relegation places. Millions of people in parts of Wales and south-west England have been told to stay at home to avoid danger during the storm.

Forecasters have warned of winds of up to 90mph in some parts, while the Met Office issued its highest-level red warning to cover areas of western and southern Wales – where tens of thousands of homes are without power.