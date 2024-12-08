Man Utd sporting director Ashworth leaves after five months

Manchester United sporting director Dan Ashworth has left his role after just five months. The 53-year-old officially joined the club on 1 July after spending five months on gardening leave at Newcastle. News of his departure was first reported by the Athletic. A United statement said the decision was made by mutual agreement.

“We would like to thank Dan for his work and support during a transitional period for the club and wish him well for the future,” the statement added. Multiple sources with knowledge of the situation have said Ashworth was told of the decision after United’s home defeat by Nottingham Forest on Saturday, which left the club 13th in the Premier League. Ashworth was seen walking through the press conference room with the club’s chief operating officer Collette Roche after the game.

It is understood Ashworth was on his way to a meeting where his exit was confirmed. United have had a disappointing season so far, sacking manager Erik ten Hag in October after just three wins from their opening nine Premier League matches. The club later confirmed it cost £10.4m to pay off Ten Hag and his staff, while the cost of paying a release clause to bring in his replacement Ruben Amorim was £11m.

Ratcliffe has also been criticised by fans for scrapping concessions of what the club says are the 3% of tickets that remain unsold for Premier League matches and introducing a minimum price of £66.

The move triggered protests at Old Trafford before last weekend’s victory over Everton. Ratcliffe has said that United have become “mediocre” and warned more “difficult and unpopular decisions” will be needed.