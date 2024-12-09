Edo 2024 Gov Poll Petition: Tribunal holds inaugural sitting, pre-hearing session today

The 2024 Edo Governorship Election Petition Tribunal is set to commence its inaugural and pre-hearing session, over petitions challenging the Independent National Electoral Commission’s declaration of the APC Governorship Candidate, Monday Okpebholo as winner of the September 21 governorship election.

As of this morning, there are seven petitions before the tribunal, one from the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) and its governorship candidate, Asue Ighodalo.

The PDP candidate had emerged second while the candidate of the Labour Party, Olumide Akpata came third in the results of the September 21, 2024 governorship election declared by INEC on Sunday 22nd September.