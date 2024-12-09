ICPC identifies ministries, agencies engaged in job racketeering

The Independent Corrupt Practices and Other Related Offences Commission (ICPC) says it has identified some ministries and agencies in Nigeria that engage in job racketeering and promises to take necessary actions against them in the coming days.

The commission’s chairman Musa Aliyu made this disclosure while speaking during a high-level seminar to commemorate the 2024 International Anti-Corruption Day.

Aliyu also asserted that most younger persons in the country have shown strong resistance to engaging in corrupt practices, which he says means the future of nigeria contains integrity.

While weighing in on the issue of sexual harassment in tertiary institutions, he assures that this challenge is at the front burner of the commission and sooner rather than later the menace will be eradicated.