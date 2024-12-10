Farotimi: No sight of protesters in Abuja

There are no protesters in sight yet at the Ministry of Justice, Abuja for the support of human rights activist, Dele Farotimi over the legal battle between the founder of Afe Babalola University, Ado-Ekiti. The protesters were expected to converge at 7 AM on Tuesday morning at the ministry’s premises to rally support for the lawyer and human rights activist.

However, our correspondent said the presence of security operatives deployed to maintain peace and order during the protest, were seen at the location. This was after organisers of the protest, the Take It Back Movement on Monday, vowed to go ahead with its planned protests in Ekiti, Lagos, Abuja, London and Canada. A flier shared by the Take It Back Movement on its official X handle on Sunday, indicated that the rally would be held despite police warning against such gathering.

The flyer for the protest was titled, ‘Nationwide/Global Protest Against The Nigerian Judiciary’ seen by our correspondent, urged Nigerians to refuse to be silenced. A one-minute video also posted by the organisers saw activist and politician, Omoyele Sowore, saying “An unjust act of oppression cannot stand no matter how ‘well presented’ that it was done under the colour of law! “On December 10, 2024, in Lagos, Abuja, Ado-Ekiti, Benin City, Toronto, and the city of London, the people intoxicated by power will be confronted by the power of the people!”

The development comes after the Founder of Afe Babalola University, Ado Ekiti, Aare Afe Babalola (SAN), last Friday, insisted that Farotimi was out to tarnish his reputation which he had built following many years of hard work and diligent toil. Babalola, who said he petitioned the police to investigate the defamatory allegations made by Farotimi in the book titled, ‘Nigeria and its Criminal Justice System,’ said charging the activist to court by the law enforcement agency was for the law to take its due course on the matter.

Following the petition, the police in Ekiti State arrested Farotimi in Lagos on Tuesday and arraigned him before an Ekiti State Magistrates Court in Ado Ekiti on Wednesday over allegations bordering on defaming the elder statesman.