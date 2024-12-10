Ondo: PDP’s Ajayi files suit at Tribunal against poll results

The candidate of Peoples Democratic Party’s candidate in the November 16 governorship election in Ondo State, Agboola Ajayi has filed a petition with the Ondo State Election Petition Tribunal challenging the victory of Governor Lucky Aiyedatiwa of the All Progressives Congress.

The independent National Electoral Commission had declared Aiyedatiwa the winner with 366,781 votes, defeating Ajayi who had 117,845 votes. Ajayi in a chat with newsmen at the secretariat of Ondo State, confirmed that his legal team had filed the petition, seeking justice from the court. However, he refrained from disclosing the specific grounds of the petition. The PDP candidate expressed his dissatisfaction with the election result, calling it a “miscarriage of democracy.” alleging vote buying and intimidation in the election.

He insisted that the outcome of the election did not reflect the wishes of the electorates and the people of the state. He called on the National Assembly to amend the Electoral Act, citing concerns over the use of the Bimodal Voter Accreditation System, which he claims has been manipulated. He expressed confidence that the tribunal would fairly adjudicate the case, asserting that Ondo State deserves leaders chosen through a free and fair election.

The development comes after the Federal High Court in Akure dismissed Ajayi’s suit challenging Aiyedatiwa and his deputy’s qualifications, citing procedural errors and lack of standing.