Romero criticises Spurs board for lack of spending

Tottenham defender Cristian Romero has criticised the club’s board for a lack of investment following the disappointing 4-3 loss at home to Chelsea. Spurs let a 2-0 lead slip on Sunday and Ange Postecoglou’s side have now won just one of their past seven games in all competitions.

Speaking to Spanish broadcaster Telemundo Deportes following the defeat, Argentina international Romero said a lack of spending is seeing the club fall behind their rivals. “Manchester City competes every year, you see how Liverpool strengthens its squad, Chelsea strengthens their squad, doesn’t do well, strengthens again, and now they’re seeing results. Those are the things to imitate,” said Romero.

“You have to realise that something is going wrong, hopefully, they [the board] realise it.” The result against London rivals Chelsea left Tottenham in the bottom half of the Premier League table, sitting 11th after 15 games. Similar runs of form have seen Spurs part ways with managers in recent years, but Romero believes the board should take the blame rather than Postecoglou. The Australian is the fifth manager, including caretakers, that the 26-year-old has played under since arriving in 2021.

“The last few years, it’s always the same – first the players, then the coaching staff changes, and it’s always the same people responsible,” said Romero, in an interview translated from Spanish. “Hopefully they realise who the true responsible ones are and we move forward because it’s a beautiful club that, with the structure it has, could easily be competing for the title every year.”