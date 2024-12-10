Zulum seeks World Bank support for Borno’s recovery, flood mitigation

Borno State Governor, Professor Babagana Zulum has called on the World Bank to assist in reconstructing bridges destroyed by recent flooding and dredging the silted Alau Dam. Zulum made the request during a courtesy visit by the World Bank Country Director for Nigeria, Dr Ndiame Diop, at the Government House in Maiduguri.

Speaking on the September 10 flood disaster, Governor Zulum highlighted its devastating impact, including the destruction of critical infrastructure, blocked waterways, and damaged farmlands. “Flooding has significantly affected our farmers. Without comprehensive dredging, we cannot solve this problem. We need increased support to address these challenges,” the governor emphasized, underscoring the urgency for additional assistance to dredge waterways and acquire desilting equipment.

“Out of the $6.9 billion losses incurred across the Northeast, Borno accounts for about two-thirds,” Zulum noted. “The insurgency destroyed critical infrastructure and disrupted livelihoods, but with support from the World Bank and other partners, we are rebuilding.”

The governor praised the impact of World Bank-supported initiatives such as the Multi-Sectoral Crisis Recovery Project (MCRP), Agro-Climatic Resilience in Semi-Arid Landscapes (ACRESAL), and the Nigeria Erosion and Watershed Management Project (NEWMAP).