Bill to amend ICPC act scales second reading in Reps

A bill to amend the Corrupt Practices and Other Related Offences Act, 2000 to provide for compulsory counselling and training for convicts of corruption-related offences has scaled second reading in the House of Representatives. The bill was sponsored by Hon. Akiolu Moshood Kayode, representing Lagos Island.

Leading the debate during plenary on Wednesday, Kayode said the bill seeks to amend Section 67 of the Principal Act by expanding it with additional three provisions which stipulate that magistrates and judges shall not only sentence convicts of corruption-related offences to imprisonment and/or fines but shall also impose on them a mandatory period of counselling and training.

Speaking on the general principles of the bill, Kayode clarified that the compulsory anti-corruption counselling and training of persons convicted of corruption-related offences are in recognition of the strong connection that exists between mental disposition and the primitive accumulation of wealth. The lower chamber also resolved to investigate alleged smuggling activities by personnel of the Nigeria Customs Service (NCS).

The House took the decision at a plenary session following the adoption of a motion of urgent public importance sponsored by the member representing Badagry Federal Constituency, Lagos State, Oluwaseun Whingan. Whingan cited an incident involving a journalist in Badagry, Lagos state earlier this month who was assaulted while attempting to make video recording of activities at a location he described as a “smuggling zone. The lawmaker who moved the motion raised eyebrows over the behaviour of the Customs officers.

Among other things, he called for the investigation of the Nigerian Customs Service’s legal framework and the activities of officers of the agency while carrying out their duties. The motion has however been referred to the Committee on Customs and Excise.