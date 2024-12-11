German President visits Tinubu at State House

The German President, Frank-Walter Steinmeier arrived at the State House on a visit to President Bola Tinubu Wednesday, after landing in the country on Tuesday. Upon arrival yesterday, he was received at the presidential wing of the Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport, Abuja, by the Minister of the Federal Capital Territory, Nyesom Wike.

Steinmeier, whose visit to Nigeria is scheduled to span through to December 12, 2024, is expected to engage in a series of activities such as a meeting with President Bola Tinubu, as well as the President of the Commission of Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS), Alieu Omar Touray, amongst others.

On Wednesday, Steinmeier who was received by President Tinbu was later seen inspecting the Guard of Honour. After his stay in Abuja, he will proceed to Lagos, where he will engage with business representatives, visit a start-up hub and meet with members of Nigeria’s cultural sector and civil society, like Dr Nike Okundaye and Prof Wole Soyinka.

There will also be an opportunity to tour the city of Lagos and gain insights into the urban development of a megacity, including environmental and social challenges.