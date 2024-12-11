Midnight fire destroys millions-worth goods at popular Alaba Rago Market in Lagos

An early-hour fire destroyed goods worth millions of naira at the popular Alaba Rago market in the Ojo area of Lagos state on Wednesday. A statement by Lagos State Emergency Management Authority’s Permanent Secretary, Dr. Femi Oke-Osayintolu said the fire started at midnight.

The immediate or remote cause of the fire could not be ascertained at the time of filing in this report. According to him, the LASEMA team stormed the market following distress calls, activated the State’s emergency response plans, and deployed its Emergency Response Team from Igando.

Upon arrival of the agency’s Dolphin Response Team at the incident scene, it was discovered that some shanty shops were engulfed in fire. Men of the Lagos State Fire and Rescue Service, LASEMA, and other responders were on ground, battling to put out the raging fire.

LASEMA’s Oke-Osayintolu and Director, of Lagos State Fire and Rescue Service, Margaret Adeseye, said the situation had been put under control from spreading to other properties.