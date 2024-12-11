National Grid collapses again

The national grid has collapsed for the 12th time in 2024. A tweet via the official handle of Nigeria’s National Grid confirmed that the grid collapsed at about 2:09 pm on Wednesday.

“The major grid setback has occurred and the restoration is to commence,” the handler wrote. The development was also confirmed in a statement by Jos Disco to its customers. The utility company, however, said the grid collapsed around 1: 33 PM today, leading to the loss of power supply to its feeders.

“We hope to restore normal power supply to our esteemed customers as soon as the grid supply is restored back to normalcy,” Head Corporate Communications, Jos Disco, Dr Friday Elijah told its customers.

The grid has collapsed 11 times From January to November 2024, with today’s occurrence making it the 12th time.