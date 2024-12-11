Navy concludes sea inspection exercise, promises enhanced security

The Nigerian Navy has concluded its annual sea inspection exercise tagged ‘Dein Agbaji’ which translates to “Calm Waters” in Kalabari dialect. The event kick-started with a launch by the Chief of Naval Staff, Vice Admiral, Emmanuel Ogalla on Sunday, December 8in Port Harcourt. A total of 15 warships and three helicopters participated in the exercise which had the Navy Chief onboard the Nigerian Navy Ship Kada.

Speaking on Tuesday during the 3-day exercise, the naval chief stated that the essence of the sea inspection is to test the operational readiness of the navy to combat crime in the maritime environment, and to meet with its statutory military role and sovereignty in the maritime domain. “The essence of the annual sea inspection exercise is to test the operational readiness of the fleet to combat crimes as well as our readiness to meet with our statutory military role of defending the nation’s territorial integrity and sovereignty in the maritime domain,” he said.

The exercise witnessed a series of operations by the Navy such as the ‘Communication Exercise.’ Ogalla said, “This particular exercise is to help test our ability to be able to communicate because they say when you are in battle, if you don’t have communication, you don’t have anything.” Other exercises included the Vessel Board Seize and Search, Small Arms Shooting Exercise, Fleet Maneuver, Amphibious Raid and the Man and Sheersheep.

The CNS who participated in the drills at sea explained that this year’s exercise is particularly relevant considering the government’s desire to develop the nation’s blue economy.